MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Fan Asks Madhuri Dixit to Name Her Favourite Shah Rukh Khan Film, Her Answer Wins Internet

Madhuri Dixit. (Image: Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit. (Image: Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit conducted an 'Ask MD' session on Twitter, as she completed 36 years in the film industry.

Share this:

Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit conducted an 'Ask MD' session on Twitter, as she completed 36 years in the film industry.

She tweeted ''Like all other milestones celebrating this one too with you all Thank you for being a part of my journey over the last #36YearsBollywood. I'll be available here on Twitter for some time to chat with you guys. So let's do this... #AskMD''.

Out of all the questions, the one when asked about her favourite film of Shah Rukh Khan is winning hearts. One of her followers wrote, “#AskMD Which movies are your favourite of Shah Rukh Khan...??” to which she replied, ''I loved him in Baazigar, DDLJ, Chak De India & all the films we did together @iamsrk''.

Another fan of her asked what the most unforgettable moment was in her career, to which she replied “My very first shot for Abodh. It felt like a dream that I was working in a film”.

Shah Rukh and Madhuri are one of the most loved on-screen jodi in the film industry. The duo has been seen together in Dil Toh Pagal Hain, Devdas, Koyla, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam many more.

The actress was last seen on the big screen in Total Dhamaal and Kalank.

Next Story
Loading