Fan Asks Ranvir Shorey to Not Be Like Other Commercial Celebrities, Here’s What He Said

Ranvir Shorey plays a Chambal rebel in his latest film Sonchiriya.

News18.com

Updated:March 6, 2019, 10:03 AM IST
Image: Instagram/Ranvir Shorey
Currently basking in the praise of his terrific performance in his latest outing—Abhishek Chaubey’s Sonchiriya—actor Ranvir Shorey is known for speaking his mind.

On Monday, one of his fans asked him on Twitter to stop retweeting about his film much like other “commercial celebrities,” saying good work needs no promotion. “Hey @RanvirShorey , I truely admire your work and look up to you. Please stop retweeting about your film like other commercial celebraties. Good work/film needs no such promotion post film release. Keep doing the good work,” he tweeted.

To which Shorey replied, “Hey, Sourav, I used to think like you, and ended up not getting work. So now I’ve decided to retweet like commercial celebrities. Please bear with me. पापी पेट का सवाल है। Thanks for watching! 🙏🏾”




Though he has been in the movies for 15 years now, Shorey hasn’t been offered too many meaty roles. Talking about it, he recently told zoomtv.com, "Bollywood is not an even playing field, it's an intensely political place behind the bonhomie that goes on." 

"My last name has a history in this business, my father (KD Shorey) was also a film producer and I think that somewhere affects how you are cast and how you are perceived by the biggies of Bollywood. I definitely think that has affected my career," he added.

Also starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles, Sonchiriya released on March 1.





