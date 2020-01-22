Take the pledge to vote

Fan Asks Shah Rukh Khan the Rent of a Room in Mannat, Superstar Quotes This Price

Shah Rukh Khan did an #AskSRK session with fans on Twitter, when one user asked what would be the rent of one room in Mannat, his sea-facing mansion in Mumbai.

January 22, 2020
Shah Rukh Khan had a bit of time in hand on Wednesday afternoon and decided to engage with his fans on Twitter. Using the hashtag #AskSRK, the actor urged fans to send in questions and he would try to answer as many as possible. Questions ranged from funny to bizarre, and SRK replied with his signature brand of wit and humour.

One fan referred to SRK's massive mansion in Mumbai and asked, "Sir mannat pe ek room rent pe chahiye, kitne ka padega? (How much would be the rent of a room in Mannat)". Instead of answering him directly, SRK hinted at the years of hard work he had to put in to earn a sea-facing property like Mannat in Mumbai. He wrote, "30 saal ki mehnat mein padega."

Mannat is a popular landmark in Bandra, a must-visit tourist spot. The King Khan lives with his family in the house, that has been decorated by his interior designer wife Gauri.

Another user touched upon as rather sore point, pointing out that all his recent films have flopped. To which SRK replied, "Bas aap Dua mein yaad rakhna."

Actor Riteish Deshmukh also posed a question to Shah Rukh, asking about his youngest son AbRam. He tweeted, "What is the one life lesson that you have learnt from AbRam @iamsrk?"

"Whenever you are sad hungry or angry...cry just a little bit while playing your favourite video game," was SRK's witty reply.

Here are some more funny exchnages he had with fans suring the Q&A session.

He also referred to his Main Hoon Na co-star Sushmita Sen in one tweet.

