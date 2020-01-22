Fan Asks Shah Rukh Khan the Rent of a Room in Mannat, Superstar Quotes This Price

Shah Rukh Khan had a bit of time in hand on Wednesday afternoon and decided to engage with his fans on Twitter. Using the hashtag #AskSRK, the actor urged fans to send in questions and he would try to answer as many as possible. Questions ranged from funny to bizarre, and SRK replied with his signature brand of wit and humour.

One fan referred to SRK's massive mansion in Mumbai and asked, "Sir mannat pe ek room rent pe chahiye, kitne ka padega? (How much would be the rent of a room in Mannat)". Instead of answering him directly, SRK hinted at the years of hard work he had to put in to earn a sea-facing property like Mannat in Mumbai. He wrote, "30 saal ki mehnat mein padega."

30 saal ki mehnat mein padega. https://t.co/Y3qfb7IMdk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Mannat is a popular landmark in Bandra, a must-visit tourist spot. The King Khan lives with his family in the house, that has been decorated by his interior designer wife Gauri.

Another user touched upon as rather sore point, pointing out that all his recent films have flopped. To which SRK replied, "Bas aap Dua mein yaad rakhna."

Bas aap Dua mein yaad rakhna. https://t.co/YRYfCjR67K — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Actor Riteish Deshmukh also posed a question to Shah Rukh, asking about his youngest son AbRam. He tweeted, "What is the one life lesson that you have learnt from AbRam @iamsrk?"

"Whenever you are sad hungry or angry...cry just a little bit while playing your favourite video game," was SRK's witty reply.

Whenever you are sad hungry or angry...cry just a little bit while playing your favourite video game. https://t.co/YoG90FVN6E — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Here are some more funny exchnages he had with fans suring the Q&A session.

Wear a helmet!!! https://t.co/9pFOWjUDaW — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

He also referred to his Main Hoon Na co-star Sushmita Sen in one tweet.

Please direct this question to my chemistry teacher..@thesushmitasen https://t.co/V9ClwzU6Oh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.