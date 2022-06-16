Fan Asks Sherin Shringar About Her Marriage, Her Answer Leaves Insta in Splits

When one talks about a happy-go-lucky girl, actress Sherin Shringar tops the list. Sherin shot to fame with Bigg Boss Tamil season 3. Apart from acting, she loves conversing with fans. In a recent Instagram live session, Sherin was asked who she was going to marry. Sherin replied that she was currently married to food.

Fans couldn’t help applauding the sense of humour displayed by Sherin. Many of them also wrote that Sherin should reveal the good news about her marriage soon.

Apart from these quirky conversations with fans, Sherin was busy with the film Rajini directed by A. Venkatesh. Sherin enacted the role of Vijay Sathya’s wife in this film. Talking about the film, Sherin said that Rajini is the love story of a couple who met in college and got married. Amid these happy moments, there happens something which changes their lives forever. Sherin said that they had wrapped the schedule of this film in just 31 days.

Apart from this film, Sherin is working on two web series as well. These web series are being prepared in Tamil and Telugu. Sherin enjoyed working on these projects and expressed that perfect roles are being written for women on OTT platforms.

Sherin also spoke at length about her fondness for web series and said that there were many genres to choose from. The actress feels that OTT is the future of the entertainment industry. Sherlin also talked about one of her favourite web series, Jane The Virgin. The Dhigil @ Home Stay actress said that she would love to do characters of this kind.

Sherin had also expressed her delight over completing 20 years in the entertainment industry. According to Sherin, cinema is constantly evolving and becoming more suited for women now than 20 years ago.

The Nannbenda actress also applauded the filmmakers’ approach toward realistic subjects in cinema today. Sherin has absolutely no qualms about taking a break from the entertainment industry midway in her career.

