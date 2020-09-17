Fan Asks Sonu Sood for BJP Party Ticket, Actor Says He can Only Arrange Bus, Train and Flight Tickets

Sonu Sood has been quote the genie for a lot of people during the lockdown, fulfilling everyone's wishes. From supplying food to people to helping them get home, the actor has helped a lot of people in need. He has been helping migrants across the country and often responds to requests on Twitter. So much so, that some seem to think the actor can make anything happen.

Recently, a netizen tweeted to the actor that he wants to contest in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. The user asked Sonu to get him a BJP party ticket. "Sir is baar humein Bihar ki Bhagalpur se vidhan sabha chunao ladna hai. Aur jeet kar seva karna hai bus Sonu sir aap mujhe BJP se ek ticket dila do Sonu sir. (Sir, I want to contest assembly elections from Bhagalpur, Bihar and serve the people. Please get me a BJP ticket for this, Sonu sir)," he tweeted to the actor.

The actor declined the request with humour. He replied, "Bus, train aur plane ki ticket ke alawa koi ticket dilwana nahi aata mere bhai (I do not know how to arrange for tickets other than for buses, trains and flights)."

Sonu had responded to another bizarre request some days ago. A Twitter user had asked him for an iPhone, saying, "Sir @Apple iPhone chahiye .. I have tweeted for like 20 times. The actor had responded, "I also want a phone..for that I can tweet you 21 times."