Fan Asks Sonu Sood For Rs 1 Crore. Check What the Actor Said

Actor Sonu Sood has been helping people since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic and India looks at him as a real-life hero. He is selflessly working for people and making every possible effort to help those in need. Thousands of people in need of help contact him through social media and the actor tries to ensure he hears everyone.

There are some, though, who make weird demands as well. For instance, on Monday, August 23, he replied to two tweets from his fans. From among them, one asked Sonu for 1 crore rupees while the other requested for a role in his film.

The actor responded in Hindi to the one who asked for money, saying “Only 1 crore? Could have asked for more." The tweet was followed by a laughing emoticon.

To the one who requested a role, Sonu said: “There is no role better than helping someone. Do that and you will be the biggest hero."

This is not the first time something of this sort has happened. People have made weird demands of the actor in the past as well. Some of them include an iPhone for their girlfriend, a journey to the Maldives, a car, better internet speed, and sponsoring weddings.

Sonu celebrated his birthday last month. At the time, along with bouquets, cakes and gifts, several fans got together at his Mumbai home. The actor has been a part of films like ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’, ‘Singh is King’, ‘Dabangg’, ‘Happy New Year’, and ‘Simba’. He will next be seen in a Telugu film ‘Aacharya’ in which Chiranjeevi will be in the lead role. Apart from this, Sonu is also working in the film ‘Prithviraj’ with Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar.

