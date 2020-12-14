Fan Asks Tiger Shroff About Baaghi 4 Release, Here's Actor's Response

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 is one of the most anticipated films to release in the coming year. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the film, however, it was delayed due to coronavirus pandemic. During a recent 'Ask me anything' session hosted by the actor on Instagram, a curious fan asked him about the release of the film.

Replying to a fan who asked “Baaghi 4 coming soon” (sic), Tiger assured that the film will be released after the country finishes its battle with Coronavirus . Flaunting his chiselled body and toned abs, the actor shared a still from Baaghi and wrote, "As soon as we finish our fight with the virus. Hope you're staying shielded and safe."

"Baaghi 4" will be directed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Ahmed Khan, who earlier helmed "Baaghi " and "Baaghi 3". His last release, the third installment of the "Baaghi" franchise opened to good collections before being discontinued owing to the lockdown.

Tiger will soon start working on the action drama "Baaghi 4", as well as the sequel to his debut film, "Heropanti". He will be shooting across 25 countries in all for the two films. The shooting of "Heropanti 2" is expected to start in December.

Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up for his just-announced film "Ganapath". He will be revisiting his tough and rugged avatar in the action film set in a post-pandemic dystopian era. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is expected to go on floors by mid-2021.