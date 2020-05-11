MOVIES

Fan Asks Varun Dhawan to Plan Baby with Girlfriend Natasha Dalal, Actor has a Sweet Reply

Varun Dhawan's birthday post for girlfriend Natasha Dalal met with a unique demand from a fan, who wanted their baby's birth date to coincide with hers.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 11, 2020, 6:00 PM IST
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are currently enjoying a lot of limelight thanks to the marriage rumours that were swirling around them. Though they have been dating for several years now, rumours of them sealing the dealing caught fire last year.

While the wedding plans cannogt go ahead unless the pandemic situation improves, Varun and Natasha continue to make waves on social media. Recently the Judwa 2 actor wished Natasha on her birthday with a romantic and declared that his love for her was greater than his love for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

The post prompted a rather funny demand from a fan, who asked Varun to plan for a baby with Natasha, who would be born on March 3. The user wrote, "My brother shares a birth date with you, and my sister shares with Natasha. You better make sure your kid shares it with me. It's on the 3rd of March. Plan accordingly." Despite the fan being rather demanding, Varun sweetly responded with, "hahaha".

Gossip mills were abuzz in January this year that the couple will tie the knot in March 2020 in an intimate destination wedding in Thailand. Yet another report said that they will marry in May 2020 in Goa. Varun's father David Dhawan, while talking to another entertainment portal, had squashed the rumours of his son's wedding.

