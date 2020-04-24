Fan Asks Vidyut Jammwal If He And Adah Sharma Are Just Friends; Commando Star Says 'Not At All'

Actor Vidyut Jammwal says he and his "Commando 3" co-star Adah Sharma are "not at all" just friends.

A Twitter user asked Vidyut: "Are you and Adah are 'just friends'?"

Vidyut was quick to respond. He said: "'Just friends' not at all... we are courageous, kind, intuitive, focused, grateful, open minded, unassuming, considerate, sharing, Educated, happy, calm, quite and BEST FRIENDS.. I wish upon you someone like u @adah_sharma."

This comes right after Adah posted: "My TED talk !! Tell me what u think ! I'm free now I will read all YouTube comments." (sic)

A lot of her followers found the video "awesome".

Praising her, Vidyut recommended others to watch it too and he wrote: "My personal favourite..articulate and funny..A must watch."

Meanwhile, Commando 3 also featured Gulshan Devaiah and Angira Dhar, who is popular for her role in the web series Bang Baaja Baaraat. The action-packed mystery-drama revolves around Vidyut Jammwal, who portrays the role of an Indian Army officer and is on the lookout for a menacing terrorist (played Gulshan Devaiah) conspiring on several horrifying blasts in different parts of the country.

Vidyut will next be seen in Khuda Hafiz. "'Khuda Hafiz' is a romantic movie. It a true story, about a man who is madly in love with his wife, and gets married in 2009 during the recession. They go abroad and get a job. (The story is about) how this girl gets picked up and how the guy gets her back. It''s a hardcore, true romantic movie with a little action," Vidyut had told IANS earlier.