Fan Asks Which Of Her Movies Should Be Remade; Here’s Madhuri’s Choice

Actress Madhuri Dixit has been part of the Hindi cinema for around four decades now and has a magnificent filmography to her credit. Recently, she held a virtual interaction with her fans during which she revealed many interesting facts. She has posted a video of the same on her YouTube channel in which she can be seen answering rapid-fire questions posed by a fan. When she was asked which of her movies she would like to remake, she asked her fans which they liked the most and would want to be remade.

While one fan in the clip answered Wajood, another named Aaja Nachle. Madhuri said it was a very difficult choice for her to make, however, after pondering a lot; she went with the 1990 film, Sailaab. She felt it had a unique story and has the potential to be made again. She even referred to the song Humko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar which had become quite popular. However, she maintained that remake isn’t necessary and some films are best the way they were. She also added that Bollywood needs fresh ideas and writing instead of remaking old flicks.

Sailaab was a suspense thriller directed by Deepal Balraj Vij. Madhuri starred opposite Aditya Pancholi in the lead. While the film remains a forgetful one, its song Humko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar is still considered as one of the best songs of the star. It was choreographed by the late Saroj Khan, who was popular for her glorious partnership with Madhuri. The choreographer had also won the Filmfare Award for it.

Meanwhile, among the several other questions, the Tezaab actress’s fan asked her to choose between Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dil To Pagal Hai and Hum Aapke Hain Koun with Salman Khan which she skilfully avoided answering.

Madhuri also spoke about the song Bajre Da Sitta which she said has been stuck in her head since she has done an Instagram Reel on it.

