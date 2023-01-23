Fan Asks Why Shah Rukh Khan Didn't Come Out To Greet Him, Pathaan Replies

We often come across fan pictures on social media platforms from the streets of Mumbai. The majority of Shah Rukh fans post their selfies standing in front of Mannat and one such picture has surfaced on the internet. But this time, it’s even more special because the King has reacted to it. Yes, you read that right.

The fan tweeted a selfie and wrote, “Shak Rukh Khan, wait kar raha tha bahar kyu nahi aaye (I was waiting outside, why didn’t you come out)?” He also added the hashtag AskSRK — mostly used by the fans to ask any question of the Baadshah.

The King replied, “Feeling lazy, want to chill in the bed yaar.”

Feeling lazy want to chill in the bed yaar https://t.co/xN8qI2h9Ju— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

Before this, another fan asked about his cargo pants and said, “Why do you always wear cargo pants?”

“More pockets, more places to carry the world in my pocket!” came the response from the king of wit.

More pockets….more places to carry the world in my pocket!! https://t.co/P9L91SM8rb— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

Shah Rukh is all geared up for the release of his next Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Shahrukh Khan and his team are on a promotional spree these days. The film is already seeing a massive response with bookings.

Pathaan is a character in Aditya Chopra’s expansive spy universe. Pathaan will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on January 25, 2023. Salman Khan makes a cameo in the film, connecting it to his Tiger series.

