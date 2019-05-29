Fan Buys Ticket Worth Rs 1 Lakh for Debut Film of Late Ambareesh's Son

Fans are known to go to great lengths to prove their love and adoration for their favourite superstars. From creating mammoth posters and cutouts to worshipping their heroes, they have been known to do it all. And now, a fan proved his love for the late Kannada star Ambareesh by shelling out an exorbitant amount to buy a ticket for the first-day first show screening of the actor's son's debut movie Amar.Amar, that releases on May 31 will mark the debut of Ambarish's son Abhishek and according to Filmibeat, a fan named Manjunath from Davanegere has bought a ticket worth Rs 1 lakh by issuing a cheque in the name of Sandesh Productions.Amar is a romantic action film directed by Nagashekar and produced by Sandesh Nagaraj under Sandesh Productions banner. Apart from being the launch pad for Abhishek Gowda, the film also stars Tanya Hope.Ambareesh, who portrayed rebellious characters on screen in a number of commercially successful films, thus earning the moniker 'rebel star' will make his last cameo in Amar. The legendary Kannada actor passed away on November 25, 2018, following a massive cardiac arrest.Ambareesh even served as union minister in the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh and had multiple tenures as an MP between 1998 and 2009.