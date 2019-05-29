Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Fan Buys Ticket Worth Rs 1 Lakh for Debut Film of Late Ambareesh's Son

Ambareesh even served as union minister in the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh and had multiple tenures as an MP between 1998 and 2009.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 29, 2019, 6:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Fan Buys Ticket Worth Rs 1 Lakh for Debut Film of Late Ambareesh's Son
File photo of Ambareesh
Loading...
Fans are known to go to great lengths to prove their love and adoration for their favourite superstars. From creating mammoth posters and cutouts to worshipping their heroes, they have been known to do it all. And now, a fan proved his love for the late Kannada star Ambareesh by shelling out an exorbitant amount to buy a ticket for the first-day first show screening of the actor's son's debut movie Amar.

Amar, that releases on May 31 will mark the debut of Ambarish's son Abhishek and according to Filmibeat, a fan named Manjunath from Davanegere has bought a ticket worth Rs 1 lakh by issuing a cheque in the name of Sandesh Productions.

Amar is a romantic action film directed by Nagashekar and produced by Sandesh Nagaraj under Sandesh Productions banner. Apart from being the launch pad for Abhishek Gowda, the film also stars Tanya Hope.

Ambareesh, who portrayed rebellious characters on screen in a number of commercially successful films, thus earning the moniker 'rebel star' will make his last cameo in Amar. The legendary Kannada actor passed away on November 25, 2018, following a massive cardiac arrest.

Ambareesh even served as union minister in the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh and had multiple tenures as an MP between 1998 and 2009.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram