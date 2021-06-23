Fan Climbed 27 Floors to Meet and Greet Kiara Advani, Actress Reveals

There are several people who enter the showbiz world to try out their luck. But very few are able to cement a place in the hearts of the audience with their performance. The fan base of actors keeps on increasing as they keep improving the quality of their work. There is no end to the craze of a fan and time and again, they have proved it right by doing unexpected things. There are several Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajnikanth, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Priyanka Chopra whose fans have done weird things to the actor's attention.

The recent name added to the list is Kiara Advani. A fan went the extra mile to prove her fondness for the Bollywood diva. In an interview with Miss Malini, Kiara revealed that one such fan encounter which she referred to as a ‘weirdly sweet’ gesture. Sharing the story, the actress said that a fan took up a job in her building so that he could meet her once. He then took help from Kiara’s brother and got a meeting fixed with the actor on her birthday. The fan climbed 27 floors just to express what she meant to him and had also brought flowers and cakes for her.

Kiara shared the story during a virtual AMA session with fans, as she was celebrating 7 years of her in the film industry.

Kiara said that she asked the man to never do that again as it is too much cardio. She informed that the two chatted for a while, had a meal and after meeting her, the man left the job as the purpose was just to meet the actress.

Kiara has projects like Shamshera, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Jug Jugg Jeeyo in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here