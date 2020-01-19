Fan Compares Selena Gomez to 'Jethalal' Dilip Joshi, Leaves Internet in Splits

A die-hard fan of Selena Gomez broke the internet by posting several pictures to show there is a similarity between the US singer-actor and Jethalal Gada from the popular television serial Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah.

"Selena Marie Gomez as Jethalal Champaklal Gada: a thread...#SelenaIsRare," the tweet read. The thread features multiple images of Selena and Jethala placed side by side, claiming to show the resemblance between the two.

Selena is an American singer, actor, TV producer and songwriter, while Jethalal is a fictional character from the serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah played by Dilip Joshi.

Selena Marie Gomez as Jethalal Champaklal Gada: a thread #SelenaIsRare pic.twitter.com/NXWyIWwV3w — edyru day (@selg_stan) January 14, 2020

The tweet and viral, leading to some hilarious jokes, memes and sarcasm on Twitter.

One user wrote: "This is so hilarious, i can't even think about it."

Another post read, "I don't know why but this is an important meme."

"What the f**k... Btw do u know you are featured in an article," asked one user.

A Tweeple remarked, "These jethalal threads are killing me...

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.