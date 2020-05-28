Fan Compares Sonu Sood to Amitabh Bachchan for Helping Migrants, Actor Has the Humblest Response

Sonu Sood has emerged as a huge hope for migrants stranded in different parts of Maharashtra during the lockdown. The actor has been proactive in sending thousands of people home, as well as providing food for many. The Dabangg actor is being hailed as the real-life hero for his tireless efforts.

Twitter has been bursting with people seeking help from him and showering praises on Sonu. Even the meme brigade is actively posting funny but positive images about of the actor. The actor himself is quite active on Twitter as people are reaching out to him via social media and he responds to almost everyone.

After winning tags like 'Twitter Hero', 'India's Real Hero', 'Home Minister', the actor is now being compared to Amitabh Bachchan. A Twitter user posted that after all the work he is doing for migrants during the lockdown, people will gather to see him outside his house, just like they do in front of Bachchan's residence every Sunday.

"When things will get better, you'll have to take a break from shooting every Sunday. People will come to meet you. Tourists in Mumbai will ask where is Sonu Sood's house. Sonu Sood is next Amitabh Bachchan," read the tweet in Hindi.

The actor's response was a humble one. He replied, "Why will they come to my house? I will go to theirs. They owe me a lot of aloo paranthe, paan and tea."

वो क्यों मेरे घर आएँगे दोस्त। मैं उन सब के घर जाऊँगा। बहुत सारे आलू के पराँठे, पान और चाय उधार है मेरे भाइयों पर। ❣️ https://t.co/4PFSn68E13 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 27, 2020

