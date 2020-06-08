Fan Compares Vicky Kaushal To Leonardo DiCaprio For Staying in Character Despite Getting Hurt in Manmarziyaan

Eagled-eyes fans who dig up wonderful stories with their observations are a true blessing to fans. Recently, a Twitter user pointed out that Vicky Kaushal did not break character in a scene in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan despite being hit in the face with a pan.

The user went on to compare him to Leonardo DiCaprio, who in Django Unchained, continued to shoot a scene despite cutting his hand with a broken glass. The fan wrote, “Did @vickykaushal09 cut his cheek with the saucepan while shooting this scene cuz it does bounce off & hit exactly where he’s bleeding, @anuragkashyap72? If yes, then this is some Leonardo-Dicaprio-cutting-his-hand-in-Django-Unchained-&-not-breaking-character-levels-of-acting,” along with pictures of the scene.

To this Vicky retweeted the tweet and wrote, “I didn’t realise it while doing the scene, but glad that @anuragkashyap72 didn’t say ‘cut’.”

Check it out below:

I didn't realise it while doing the scene, but glad that @anuragkashyap72 didn't say "cut". :) https://t.co/JRMYBf6gYl — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) June 7, 2020

The actor will be next seen in Sardar Uddham Singh, the biopic of Udham Singh, who assassinated former General of Punjab Michael O’Dwyer, to avenge the Jallianwallah Bagh massacre. The film, directed by Shoojit Sircar will resume it's post-production work from Monday.

Vicky took to share a behind-the-scenes picture from set. He wrote, "When nature beckoned,



We listened... We switched gears,



From fast forward to slow motion...



Now, there is a call again,



An excitement, yet a caution



And a hunger to reboot,



With this feeling



We begin, again... #SardarUdhamSingh



Post production set to #BeginAgain, tomorrow- 8th June."

