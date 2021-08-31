Fan Gets Sonu Sood's Picture Inked On Chest. Actor Shares Thoughts

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been praised immensely for his commendable work during the coronavirus pandemic. Following his humanitarian and philanthropic work, Sonu became a household name. The actor continues to win hearts with his noble work for society and the people in need of help. Recently, a fan extended a beautiful gesture to his favourite star. On Monday, Sonu retweeted a picture of one of his fans, who had his picture inked on his chest.

Pappu Yadav, a fan of Sonu Sood from Bauliya village of Dandai block in Garhwa district of Jharkhand, has Sonu Sood’s picture tattooed on his chest.

Pappu said that Sonu, “Who supported the poor in difficult times, is no less than God for him.”

“I had a tumour, my family had no money for my treatment. I went to Mumbai in October last year to meet Sonu. A person at his residence allowed me to meet him. He spent about Rs 9 lakh and saved my life after getting treatment. He kept me in his house. He is in my heart. I am dedicating my life to his name by getting his picture inked on my chest,” Pappu said.

The actor quote-tweeted the photograph and wrote: “Pappu bhai, Kaahe? (Why Pappu bhai?" and ended his tweet with a heart emoticon.

Pappu said that he celebrated Sonu’s birthday a few days ago. “I have put a picture of Sonu in the same place as God’s in my house. He is God for me as he saved my life,” he said.

Sonu’s fan following, in the last-year-and-half, has multiplied due to his phenomenal philanthropic work during the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. He helped many needy people, who were facing problems amid the COVID crisis.

He came into the limelight after he assisted migrants to reach their hometowns safely following the nationwide lockdown announced by the central government last year.

