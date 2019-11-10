Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Fan Greets Bobby Deol By Touching His Feet At Airport, Watch Video

Bobby Deol was last seen in Housefull 4 and will soon be making his digital debut with a Netflix film titled Class of '83.

News18.com

Updated:November 10, 2019, 3:13 PM IST
In today's era, it has become common for celebrities to be mobbed or swarmed by fans whenever in any public area. This has often led to arguments and controversies surrounding the actors. Nevertheless, not all fans are the same. There are also those who actually greet their stars respectfully. Bobby Deol was fortunate enough to come across such fans recently.

In a viral video, Bobby Deol can be seen getting out of a car at the airport. He is immediately greeted by two fans who touch his feet as they approach and later ask to get clicked with him. Deol didn't disappoint them and got pictures clicked with them.

On the work front, Bobby Deol was last seen on the big screen with Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in Housefull 4. He is also set to appear in an upcoming Netflix original film titled Class of '83. The film, produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, revolves around a police instructor. The film began shooting in May this year.

Bobby Deol made his comeback to Bollywood after four years with Race 3 in 2018. Talking about his future in Bollywood, the actor stated that he was expected for his new innings in Bollywood as it will see him grow more than he has in the past. He had stated in an interview that his upcoming roles were more outside his comfort zone which means he has many upcoming opportunities to work with. Apart from that Bobby Deol had also stated that he was eager not only to reintroduce himself to the old audiences but also to new audiences who are currently not very familiar with his work.

