Fan Imagines How Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will Look Like on Their Wedding Day

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most talked-about couples in B-town. Recently, speculations were rife that Ranbir and Alia mutually decided to call it quits. However, the Dear Zindagi actress rubbished all the rumours by posting a picture of her enjoying the sunset from her window on her Instagram account, which was clicked by her beau Ranbir.

Captioning the image, the 27-year-old actress wrote, “stay home &... watch the sunset.” She, further, gave credit for clicking the picture to her 'all-time photographer' Ranbir Kapoor.

Now, a fan sketch of Ranbir and Alia has surfaced on Instagram, wherein the lovebirds can be seen clad in wedding attire. The artist named Vaibhav posted the image on the social media platform and said it took him four days to complete the drawing. He created the sketch and imagined how the couple would look like in a traditional Punjabi wedding scene.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmāstra, which is the first part of the upcoming sci-fic trilogy. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film will feature Amitabh Bachchan and Dimple Kapadia.

