Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Fan Impressed with Marjaavaan Compares Sidharth Malhotra to Salman Khan, Milap Zaveri Reacts

According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, 'Marjaavaan' has "maintained strong occupancy in mass belt/single screens." The film's cast and crew and delighted with the response of the viewers.

News18.com

Updated:November 17, 2019, 4:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Fan Impressed with Marjaavaan Compares Sidharth Malhotra to Salman Khan, Milap Zaveri Reacts
Image: Sidharth Malhotra, Salman Khan in respective film stills/Instagram

In Marjaavaan, Sidharth plays a larger-than-life hero who breaks bones and utters dialogues that reminds of the Angry Young Man image of Bollywood's retro era. He plays a hotheaded young man who falls in love with a girl who cannot speak. The Milap Zaveri-directed film also features Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh.

Read: Marjaavaan Movie Review: Sidharth Malhotra's Film is a Checklist of Hindi Film Clichés

The film, which took an opening of Rs 7.03 crore on Friday, remained steady on Saturday and minted Rs 7.21 crore. However, a fan wrote a note praising the film on social media. In the message, he wrote that Sidharth's dialogue delivery, coupled with action, entertainment quotient and fan reactions was equal to Salman Khan and his releases.

"Being a Salman Khan fan, 1st time witnessed the same kinda craze fr @SidMalhotra in theatre while fight scene & dialogue deliveries, Theatre became stadium in 2nd half in transformation scene of Raghu 😚 Crowd was Crying while Tum hi song," wrote a fan and social media user.

Milap, in turn, claimed that he is a Salman Khan fan himself and is inspired by him. He responded by writing, " That’s high praise. We all are inspired by @BeingSalmanKhan Bhai and his heroism!"

Check out their interaction below:

According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, Marjaavaan has "maintained strong occupancy in mass belt/single screens on Day 2".

"Business should grow on Day 3... Eyes Rs 22 crore weekend... Friday 7.03 crore, Saturday 7.21 crore. Total: Rs 14.24 crore. #India business," he tweeted.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram