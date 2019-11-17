In Marjaavaan, Sidharth plays a larger-than-life hero who breaks bones and utters dialogues that reminds of the Angry Young Man image of Bollywood's retro era. He plays a hotheaded young man who falls in love with a girl who cannot speak. The Milap Zaveri-directed film also features Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh.

Read: Marjaavaan Movie Review: Sidharth Malhotra's Film is a Checklist of Hindi Film Clichés

The film, which took an opening of Rs 7.03 crore on Friday, remained steady on Saturday and minted Rs 7.21 crore. However, a fan wrote a note praising the film on social media. In the message, he wrote that Sidharth's dialogue delivery, coupled with action, entertainment quotient and fan reactions was equal to Salman Khan and his releases.

"Being a Salman Khan fan, 1st time witnessed the same kinda craze fr @SidMalhotra in theatre while fight scene & dialogue deliveries, Theatre became stadium in 2nd half in transformation scene of Raghu 😚 Crowd was Crying while Tum hi song," wrote a fan and social media user.

Milap, in turn, claimed that he is a Salman Khan fan himself and is inspired by him. He responded by writing, " That’s high praise. We all are inspired by @BeingSalmanKhan Bhai and his heroism!"

Check out their interaction below:

According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, Marjaavaan has "maintained strong occupancy in mass belt/single screens on Day 2".

"Business should grow on Day 3... Eyes Rs 22 crore weekend... Friday 7.03 crore, Saturday 7.21 crore. Total: Rs 14.24 crore. #India business," he tweeted.

#Marjaavaan maintains strong occupancy in mass belt/single screens on Day 2... Metros/multiplexes - average on Day 1 - remain in the same range... Biz should grow on Day 3... Eyes ₹ 22 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr. Total: ₹ 14.24 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 17, 2019

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.