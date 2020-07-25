Fan Makes Sketch of Deepika Padukone with Prabhas, Actress Shares it on Instagram

Deepika Padukone's film with Prabhas has recently been announced, but fans seems to be eagerly waiting for it already. A fan made a sketch of the actress and the Telugu star together and Deepika shared it as part of her FANart Friday series of stories on Instagram.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Deepika and the Baahubali star will come together for a Nag Ashwin directorial. The news left fans excited.

The fan whose art Deepika has shared is clearly more than excited. Deepika has lately been sharing fan-made creations on social media every Friday, calling it FANart Friday and responding to them by expressing gratitude and praise, and also re-posting these sketches.

Nag Ashwin's next will be a science-fiction film. This is going to be the 21st film of Prabhas, who rose to global fame with the Baahubali series. Just like her fans, Deepika is also looking forward to working in the multilingual pan-India project, which is yet to be titled.

Deepika had earlier tweeted: "Beyond Thrilled!Cannot wait for what we believe is going to be an incredible journey ahead... #DeepikaPrabhas @nagashwin7 @VyjayanthiFilms."

She will also be seen in Shakun Bhatra's untitled film starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.