Fan Makes Tribute Art Showing Manushi Chillar as Wonder Woman

Former Miss World Manushi Chillar shared an artwork made by a fan on social media. The artist who imagined Manushi as Wonder Woman has taken the model by a surprise as the character is her favourite superhero.

The 23-year-old captioned the post, "'I am the man who can.' Wonder Woman has always been a favourite because for me, she isn't just a character but a state of mind. @swapnilmpawar, this is the best surprise! Thank you for the love! P.S. - Maybe this picture is from a parallel universe?"

Manushi, on May 28, participated in the Red Dot Challenge, a global initiative by UNICEF to promote menstrual hygiene.

She is set to debut in Bollywood opposite Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj. She introduced her character from the film with an Instagram post. In the glimpse she shared, we can see a silhouette of her enigmatic self.

Prithviraj is a historical period drama that traces the life of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, essayed by Akshay Kumar. Manushi will be seen as Chauhan's wife, Sanyogita. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Manav Vij, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar in important roles. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj is set to release in theatres, this year Diwali.

