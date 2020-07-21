MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Fan Names Daughter 'Kopila' After Kapil Sharma, Comedian Sends Best Wishes to Family

Image of Kapil Sharma , courtesy of Instagram

Image of Kapil Sharma , courtesy of Instagram

Kapil Sharma was overwhelmed to find that a fan of his in Australia had named his daughter after him as he wants her to bring smiles to everyone's lives, just like the comedian.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 21, 2020, 12:28 PM IST
Kapil Sharma's fan following is legendary and they manage to surprise the comedian too with their dedication. One such fan in Australia has name his daughter 'Kopila' after the comedian, as he wants his daughter to make everyone smile. His brother tweeted about this and got a response from Kapil himself.

Twitter user Dr. Basudev Adhikari shared the story, writing, "It was the naming ceremony of my brother's daughter in Sydney, Australia day before yesterday, and he said, i want you as kapil, your name will be “Kopila” , We asked him why this name in Australia? He replied “i know nobody can take place as real as @KapilSharmaK9."

"But you know what, “i wish she could bring smile in everyone’s face like @KapilSharmaK9 do and i am his big fan” he replied and we shut up! And she blessed with name “Kopila,” he added.

Kapil responded to the tweet, saying, "Lots of love to little kopila god bless her. My best wishes n regards to the family."

Shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show began recently. The team has been working with a lot of precautionary measures in place. Kapil had recently shared videos of him having fun with Bharti Singh on the sets.

Read: Stars of Kapil Sharma's Comedy Show Resume Shooting Post Lockdown, Share Videos from Sets

