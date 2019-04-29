English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fan Pits Night King Against Thanos in 'Endgame Of Thrones', Gets a Shoutout From Russo Brothers
A digital artist has brought Thanos face to face with the Night King, and Avengers and Game of Thrones fans are going crazy over the possibilities.
Image: Instagram
Loading...
With the release of Avengers: Endgame coinciding with the most epic battle on Game of Thrones, fans of both the universes have had a frenzied weekend. We had barely recovered from the biggest battle in the Marvel universe on the big screen, when the GoT universe unleashed the Battle of Winterfell on us.
While there have been talks about the Stark connection between the two fantasy universes - Tony Stark from Avengers and the Starks of Winterfell - a fan has gone ahead and brought the two major villains together on the same platform.
Digital artist Jeff Cole has created the inconceivable, pitting Game of Thrones' dreaded Night King against supervillain Thanos, and have managed to get a shoutout from Avengers: Endgame directors, the Russo brothers, in the process.
The art shows a menacing Night King in a face-off with the mad Titan, with their respective weapons in front of them, against a bleak backdrop that could be from either universes.
Fans immediately started theorising on Jeff Cole's post who would win if Thanos battled the Night King. While one fan said that Thanos' gauntlet won't work in the Night King's realm, others assumed that since the Infinity Stones control space, time and reality, the Night King is no match for him. Yet another insisted that Thanos' snap can only wipe out the living, and the Night King is already dead. One user raised a question, "Everyone thinks Thanos is going to win. But does he have the dragon glass?"
On the Russo brothers' handle, Venezuelan actor Maria Gabriela de Faria summed up the sentiments of all GoT and Avengers fans. She replied to the post, "Cried my eyes out yesterday because of Thanos and I'm not ready for the Night King tonight. What a weekend for our beloved characters!"
Follow @News18Movies for more
While there have been talks about the Stark connection between the two fantasy universes - Tony Stark from Avengers and the Starks of Winterfell - a fan has gone ahead and brought the two major villains together on the same platform.
Digital artist Jeff Cole has created the inconceivable, pitting Game of Thrones' dreaded Night King against supervillain Thanos, and have managed to get a shoutout from Avengers: Endgame directors, the Russo brothers, in the process.
The art shows a menacing Night King in a face-off with the mad Titan, with their respective weapons in front of them, against a bleak backdrop that could be from either universes.
Fans immediately started theorising on Jeff Cole's post who would win if Thanos battled the Night King. While one fan said that Thanos' gauntlet won't work in the Night King's realm, others assumed that since the Infinity Stones control space, time and reality, the Night King is no match for him. Yet another insisted that Thanos' snap can only wipe out the living, and the Night King is already dead. One user raised a question, "Everyone thinks Thanos is going to win. But does he have the dragon glass?"
On the Russo brothers' handle, Venezuelan actor Maria Gabriela de Faria summed up the sentiments of all GoT and Avengers fans. She replied to the post, "Cried my eyes out yesterday because of Thanos and I'm not ready for the Night King tonight. What a weekend for our beloved characters!"
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lyanna Mormont's Badass Moment in GoT's Battle of Winterfell is Giving Life to Twitter
- Kim Kardashian's Tweet About Her Show Ahead of 'Battle of Winterfell' Has Left 'GoT' Fans in Splits
- Sri Lanka Plans to Ban the Burqa After Easter Attacks. Does it Solve the Terror Problem?
- Gokulam Compare Dalima Chhibber’s Free Kick to Arya Stark’s Game of Thrones Heroics
- Can 'THAT Moment' Between Sansa Stark and Tyrion Lannister Change the Fate of Game of Thrones?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results