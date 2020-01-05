Take the pledge to vote

Fan Points Out Thanos' Obsession with Choking His Enemies

Thanos, played by Josh Brolin, served as the antagonist in 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame'. His supposed obsession with choking his enemy was pointed out by a fan.

News18.com

January 5, 2020
Fan Points Out Thanos' Obsession with Choking His Enemies
Brolin as Thanos in a stll from Avengers: Infinity War. (Image: Twitter)

A movie fan recently took to Reddit to share an interesting observation regarding Avengers: Infinity War. The film saw Josh Brolin as Thanos travel around space to gather all the infinity stones while running into the film's protagonists at every turn.

The fan pointed out that in most of the film's action scenes Thanos would choke the characters he was facing off against. Addressing Thanos' choking, the fan pointed out that in Infinity War alone, the villain was seen choking Hulk, Loki, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Black Panther and Vision.

strong choking games from thanos from r/marvelmemes

While the fan only addressed choking in Infinity War, it was also spotted in the film's sequel titled Avengers: Endgame. Towards the film's climax, Josh Brolin's character can be seen choking Chris Hemsworth's Thor when they are in a battle.

While the Thanos's first choking casualty was Tom Hiddleston's Loki, the character was later seen escaping his fate due to time travel. Hiddleston will now be appearing in his own upcoming series titled Loki. MCU President Kevin Feige had also recently confirmed that the series would tie into the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel film titled Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness.

