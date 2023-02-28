Actress Mrunal Thakur recently uploaded an Instagram Reel flaunting simple white ethnic clothes, minimal jewellery and wet hair. The video, set to the tune of the Tamil song Unakkul Naane, showed Mrunal showing off her clothes and jewellery, and playing with her hair, in slow motion. She also gave a glimpse inside her living room as she sat on a couch.

Sharing it with her fans, the actress wrote, “Felt cute might delete later." However, actress Esha Gupta commented, “Don’t delete." She got more such comments on Instagram. Actress Soni Razdan wrote, “Gorgeous."

However, a fan took it a step ahead and said, “Meri taraf se rishta pakka (Confirming marriage from my side)." Mrunal playfully responded, “Meri taaraf se na hain (It is a no from my end)."

Other fans reacted to the exchange. One wrote, “She isn’t a common man’s queen for sure." Another person said, “You have to give him credit for creativity… that was funny." “Emotional damage," read a comment. “Literally killing my heart," said an Instagram user. “You are so pretty," said another person.

Mrunal was last seen in a song in the Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi film, Selfiee. Fans saw Mrunal groove with Akshay in a stylish look in Selfiee’s song Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe. Before that, she starred in the Telugu film Sita Ramam opposite Dulquer Salmaan.

The actress seems to have a busy year ahead. She has the war drama Pipaa with Ishaan Khatter in the pipeline, and the crime thriller Gumraah with Aditya Roy Kapur. It will release in cinemas on April 7. Directed by debutant Vardhan Ketkar, Gumraah is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil hit action-thriller film Thadam, released in 2019.

