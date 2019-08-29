Fan Pulls Kartik Aaryan’s Cheeks while Clicking Selfie, His Reaction is Winning the Internet
Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting Pati, Patni Aur Woh in Lucknow along with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.
Kartik Aaryan. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Not just on the big screen, Kartik Aaryan sure knows how to woo his fans even in real life.
In a recent video which has since gone viral on social media, a fan asks the Luka Chuppi actor for a selfie and he happily obliges. However, after clicking a number of selfies with the actor, she pulls his cheeks, and tells him, “Bahut handsome ho aap, bahut cute ho aap (You are very handsome and cute),” to which the actor blushes. When somebody from behind the cameras ask the girl not to do so, the Aaryan asks him to let it be and patiently continues posing for pictures.
While netizens are lauding the actor for his patience and politeness, several of them have rightly schooled the girl for not respecting boundaries and pulling his cheeks without consent.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Aaryan has recently wrapped up shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s next, which stars Sara Ali Khan opposite him. He is currently shooting Pati, Patni Aur Woh in Lucknow along with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. He will also be seen in the much-awaited sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2007 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
