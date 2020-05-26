Fan Renders Arjun Kapoor as Sherlock Holmes in Artwork, He Calls Gesture 'Pretty Special'

A digital art of Sherlock Holmes with Arjun Kapoor’s face has been created. For the Aurangzeb actor, it is a double treat as he is a fan of the character as well as Robert Downey Jr who portrayed it, as seen in the rendition. The elated actor treated his online family with a glimpse of it.

The photoshopped work captures all the requisites including the black hat, glares and the smoking pipe. Also, Arjun’s recognizing naughty smile has been imbibed in the work.

Sharing the post, the Ishaqzaade actor wrote, “There's nothing more elusive than an obvious fact.” Sherlock Holmes My favourite character played by my favourite actor @robertdowneyjr !!!A match made in cinema heaven...Artwork by @swapnilmpawar This one is pretty special (sic)."

Netizens have hailed the epic transformation in the social media post. Mrunal Thakur commented, “Love it.”

“Ohh wowww. This is sooo coool (sic),” wrote Aparshakti Khurana. Honey Singh said, “Thats some dope shyt bro!! Killer killer (sic).”

A day ago, Arjun added an image of the pick of the season, Mango to his Instagram timeline. He wrote, “Hello friends, mango season is here... aur aam dekh ke yaad aaya... @katrinakaif, would you like a SLICE ? #Mango #Summer #AamKiBaat (sic),” in the caption.

Katrina Kaif replied saying, “Yes pl I would like a few slices(sic.)”

And now starts the fun banter online between Arjun and Katrina that fans eagerly await.

To her comment, Arjun quipped, “@katrinakaif u organise na for us actually Katrina... I promise to eat em with as much luv as u... hehe (sic).”

“@arjunkapoor सब्र का फल मीटा होता है (sic),” wrote back Katrina.

