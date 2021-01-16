Fan Requests Athiya Shetty for Unseen Photo with KL Rahul, Actress Obliges

The 'post a picture of' trend on Instagram has really caught on, with several celebrities trying it out to connect with their fans. AS part of the trend you take in requests from your followers to post a picture of something on your Instagram Story. Actress Athiya Shetty tried it out recently, sharing a bunch of photos from her childhood as well as with her friends.

One follower asked her to post an unseen photo with KL Rahul, and the actress obliged. The two of them are good friends and are also rumoured to be dating. Athiya posted a selfie of the two of them wearing masks and looking into the camera.

Here it is:

Dating rumours have been swirling around the two since 2019. They are rumoured to have taken trips together, too. On Athiya's birthday last year, KL Rahul posted a sun-kissed picture of themselves and wrote, "Happy birthday, mad child."

Fans recently had a meltdown after the rumoured lovebirds had a cute exchange on social media. Athiya, who is quite active on Instagram and often gives inside glimpses into her life via her account, shared a picture of herself holding a bunch of sunflowers. Posting the stunning photo, the actress wrote, "Flowers make me happy." And, KL Rahul fulfilled her wish by dropping a red rose emoji in the comments section.

