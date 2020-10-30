Fan Requests Vicky Kaushal to Take His Mask Off for Selfie, See What Happens Next

Vicky Kaushal enjoys a massive fan following in the country, thanks to his terrific performances in Sanju and Uri: The Surgical Strike, which even earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor. On Thursday, the actor was spotted sitting in his car when a female fan approached him for a selfie. Vicky, who was adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines by wearing a mask, was telling her to go ahead when she requested him to take his mask off. A video of the same was shared online by a paparazzo.

Vicky first appeared reluctant. However, the fan tried to persuade him, and eventually, he obliged. He pulled down the scarf a little, took the fan’s phone, and clicked a selfie of the two of them. Watch the video here:

Vicky was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, which opened to decent reviews. The film did a below-average business at the box office. The actor will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh, in which he plays the titular revolutionary. Vicky will also be seen sharing screen space with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar in a yet-to-be-titled project.