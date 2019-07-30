Fan Runs and Touches Vijay Deverakonda's Feet, Actor Asks 'Are You Attacking Me?'
Actor Vijay Deverakonda is getting another wave of love for his work in 'Dear Comrade'.
Image courtesy: Vijay Deverakonda/ Twitter
Vijay Deverakonda has been hitting headlines since the release of Kabir Singh, a Hindi remake of the actor's 2017 Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. Even though Kabir Singh brought immense critical as well as commercial success to Shahid Kapoor, many said that the film couldn't match up to the original.
Now, Deverakonda is getting another wave of love for his work in Dear Comrade. With his latest film hitting audiences, the actor seems to have reached new heights. In a video clip, which has now gone viral, a female fan can be seen hysterically crying on meeting Deverakonda, who has long been a subject of fan fever.
The actor, surrounded by his security, patiently hugs the girl and consoles her. And now, netizens couldn’t stop gushing over the actor for handling the situation like a "true star."
Emotional moment of @TheDeverakonda fan!#VijayDeverakonda #VijayDevarakonda #BiggBossTamil #BiggBossTamil3 #DearComradereview pic.twitter.com/tujvddJdms— The Cine Bytes (@TheCineBytes) July 27, 2019
At another promotional event for Dear Comrade, the actor was addressing the crowd when a fan came running at him and pushed him, presumably to greet him. Such was the impact that Vijay fell on the stage. Dazed for a moment, the actor jokingly said, “Are you showing love or attacking me?”
Meanwhile, director-producer Karan Johar announced the Hindi remake of Deverakonda's Dear Comrade. Johar saw the Bharat Kamma-directed Telugu film, also featuring Rashmika Mandanna, in a special screening prior to its release on July 26, following which he made the announcement.
"Had the pleasure to be the first to see 'Dear Comrade'. What a powerful and intense love story! Top notch performances by Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is exceptionally moving and leaves you with such an important and relevant message," Johar had tweeted.
Stunning and powerful love story! With top notch performances and exceptional music by @justin_tunes On point debut direction by @bharatkamma @TheDeverakonda is BRILLIANT as is @iamRashmika well done @MythriOfficial ! ANNOUNCING that @DharmaMovies to REMAKE this beautiful film pic.twitter.com/IRZJ7fTZ9L— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 23, 2019
