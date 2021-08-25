Are Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Expecting Their First Baby? Parineeti Chopra Asks to Confirm

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, on Tuesday, held an ‘Ask me anything’ session on Instagram. The actress got some hilarious questions and she replied to all queries and comments of her fans. During the session a fan informed the actress that Ranveer Singh had become a father.

On this the actress tagged Ranveer and asked him for a confirmation. During the session one fan commented, “Ranveer Singh papa ban gaya (sic).” Parineeti responded seeking a confirmation directly from the Gully Boy actor. “Please confirm, Ranveer Singh”, wrote the actress.

Parineeti has worked with Ranveer in two films, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and Kill Dil. Her co-star has not yet responded to the comment. Ranveer and his wife Deepika Padukone on Aug 23 organised a family party to celebrate his mother Anju Bhavnani’s birthday.

One of the fans also told Parineeti that she looks like Shraddha Kapoor. The fan wrote that she and Shraddha look like sisters to which the actress replied saying, “What?” Then she responded that she is replacing Sid. She also tagged Shraddha and her brother Siddhanth Kapoor in her comment.

Parineeti, known for her happy go lucky attitude, smartly answered several funny questions from the fans apart from a few regular ones during the session.

Parineeti was recently seen in the film ‘Saina’, a biopic of badminton star Saina Nehwal. The actress played the lead role of Saina in the film. The actress will now be seen in the film ‘Animal’ along with Ranbeer Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

