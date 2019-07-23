Fan Shares Akshay Kumar’s Picture from 1997, His Response is Winning the Internet

One of the most active celebs on Twitter, Akshay Kumar sure knows how to reciprocate the love of his fans.

One of his followers took to the micro-blogging site on Monday to share an old picture of him from 1997. Tweeting it, he wrote, “Dear @akshaykumar sir this photo u had sent me in the year 1997, That time I had sent u the appreciation letter, & in return u sent me this photo with ur forthcoming movies list, Hope u remembered it, love from ur big fan (sic).”

Akshay, who is known for his magnanimity and graciousness, replied, “Of course I do...good old days of fan mail :) Hope you’re doing good. God bless always.”

Of course I do...good old days of fan mail :) Hope you’re doing good. God bless always https://t.co/wt3D6iAdTx — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 22, 2019

The Airlift actor recently made news for donating Rs 2 crore for the rehabilitation of life and property in Assam in the wake of devastating floods. When questioned about it during the trailer launch of his forthcoming film Mission Mangal, he said, “"I have a lot of money. A couple of days ago, I had seen a picture of a woman taking her child out of the house because of the floods. I felt so thankful that we don't have to face all this.

“But it can happen with anyone of us. I don't like only reacting on Twitter. Stop tweeting about it please. We need to act on it. We need to do our bit," he said.

Starring Akshay, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles, Mission Mangal will release on August 15.

