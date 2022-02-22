Fan Show of Valimai To Be Held in Saudi Arabia on February 24. Here's Why it's a Big Thing

Ajith’s much-anticipated film Valimai is all set for its release on February 24. The trailer of Valimai was released on December 30 last year and it instantly raised the expectations. The excitement around Valimai can be gauged from the fact that the fan show of this film will be held in Saudi Arabia.

What makes this fan show unique is that the film laws in Saudi Arabia are very stringent. And when the storyline of these films revolve around terrorism, it makes the release even more difficult. Amid all these restrictions, if Valimai has been cleared for premiere in Saudi Arabia, it is a big achievement for the cast and crew of the film.

Screening for the film Valimai was all set to take place in France but it was cancelled due to reasons unknown. Ajith’s fans in France were left disappointed with the news. They have been eagerly waiting for the release of this high octane action drama.

Advertisement

This film is quite special for Ajith. It can be understood from the fact that he had arranged a special screening of this film for his parents. According to H. Vinoth, the director of this film, Ajith had told him he was proud to have done this film.

Ajith said that he felt like a proud son after screening this film for his parents. H.Vinoth also said that Valimai will not be just like a normal action film. According to the director and writer of the film, it will also talk about social issues.

Besides Ajith, Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Gurbani and others are a part of this film. The music for the film has been composed by Ghibran. The film has been bankrolled by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.