Fan Suggests Anil Kapoor's Name as Maharashtra CM, Actor Comes Up with a Smart Reply

It has been a week since the BJP and Shiv Sena alliance emerged victorious in the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly polls. However, the power tussles have not ended yet and the seat of Chief Minister is still vacant.

Amidst all the political confusion, one twitter user had an idea for the CM’s position. Referring to actor Anil Kapoor’s performance in 2001 film Nayak, he wrote “Maharashtra mein jab tak koi rasta nahi nikalta, tab tak anil kapoor ko hi mukhyamantri bana kar dekh lete hain. Parde par unka ek din ka karyalay poore desh ne dekha aur saraha hai. Devendra Fadnavis aur Aaditya Thackeray kya soch hai? (Until we reach a solution for Maharashtra, why not make Anil Kapoor the chief minister? Everyone watched and loved his one-day session on the big screen. What say Devendra Fadnavis, Aditya Thackeray?)”

Anil Kapoor, to this suggestion, came up with the perfect reply. He tweeted, “Main nayak hi theek hu (I am better off as an actor).”

His reply caught his fans in a state of frenzy with laughter. Recalling the film’s storyline, one follower commented, “First he will reject ,then he will take the oath.” Another wrote, “No one is more intelligent than you to take the CM’s seat.”

Apart from Anil Kapoor, the movie Nayak also starred Rani Mukerji and late Amrish Puri in pivotal roles. Directed by S. Shankar, the political-action thriller had released on September 7, 2001.

On work front, Anil Kapoor will be next seen in Pagalapanti and Malang.

