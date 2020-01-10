Fan Tries to Kiss Sara Ali Khan's Hand, Watch Actress' Reaction

Sara Ali Khan is one of the paparazzi favourites. Every time she steps out, she is followed by them. The actress too obliges by posing for the cameras. The young actress always makes sure to acknowledge her fans' love and affection and readily clicks selfies with them.

Recently, when she was stepping out of the gym, fans crowded her to click pictures with her. She happily agreed and posed with them. Later, when she extended her hand to shake it with one of the fans present there, he grabbed it and tried to kiss it. While Sara was seemingly taken aback and looked shocked at the gesture, her security personnel intervened immediately and drove the fan away.

Take a look:

In an earlier interview, Sara opened up about being friendly with the paps and fans. She told Miss Malini, "Imagine the reverse which is, irrespective of how you are looking you walk out of the gym and there are seven photographers not clicking your photographs or 20 people not asking for selfies."

She also added, "If the seven-odd photographers standing outside your gym don't click your photographs, it worries you more and that could also be a problem you know."

On the work front, Sara is busy working for David Dhawan's Coolie No 1, co-starring Varun Dhawan and Paresh Rawal. She will be soon seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's yet-untitled film, which will be releasing this year on February 14.

