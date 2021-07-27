Fan Wants Saif Ali Khan to Star in 'Baby's Day Out' Remake With Taimur, Actor Has Funniest Reply

Actor Saif Ali Khan has delivered multiple hits in Bollywood, from a romantic boy to a villain, the actor has a wide variation to offer. His arsenal is loaded with phenomenal acting chops. Now, one of his fans wants him to act in the remake of Baby’s Day Out along with his four-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan. Saif shared this suggestion during his appearance on Feet Up With The Stars.

Calling Saif one of the coolest dads in Bollywood, the fan wrote that he really wishes to see the actor and Taimur in Baby’s Day Out remake. Addressing the request, Saif said that working with Taimur would be a task. “It would be so tiring to do a movie with Tim. He would be like, ‘I don’t want to shoot anymore’, after a while. It’s difficult to work with children, especially your own. Actually, you could do it. Maybe you could do an amazing movie together,” Saif said.

Baby’s Day Out was a 1994 American adventure comedy film in which three crooks pose as photographers just to kidnap the son of a millionaire. However, the baby turns out to be smarter and makes it difficult for them to get a hold of him.

Inspired by her father, Sara Ali Khan has already marked her presence in the industry and is following in Saif’s footsteps with her movie selection. His son Ibrahim Ali Khan, too, is keen on entering Bollywood. Sara and Ibrahim are Saif’s children from his first marriage with Amrita Arora.

While Saif and Kareena together have two sons, Taimur and Jeh, who was born earlier this year. Taimur is quite popular among paparazzi and on social media. Whenever the little one is spotted with his parents outside, Taimur never fails to strike poses for the cameras. On social media, he also has multiple fan accounts dedicated to him.

Last year, when Saif appeared on a podcast, hosted by Jacqueline Fernandez and Amanda Cerny, he spoke about his family’s contribution to the Indian film industry. Speaking of which, the actor firmly said that his little son, Taimur ‘will be an actor for sure’.

Saif said that his mother, his sister, his wife, his ex-wife, his daughter all have been actors. He informed that his eldest son also wishes to be an actor, therefore, he believes that Taimur will be an actor for sure as he’s entertaining them already.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here