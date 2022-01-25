Fanaa: Zain Imam, Reem Sameer Shaikh's Enthralling Love Saga to Go On Air From January 31

COLORS’ first fiction offering of the year, Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawaan, will explore the emotion of all-consuming love. Through an enthralling love saga with an intriguing new storyline, the show promises to redefine the perception of love and friendship. The show revolves around the lives of Paakhi (Reem Sameer Shaikh), Agastya (Zain Imam), and Ishaan (Akshit Sukhija), who find themselves in an unprecedented circumstance that turns their lives upside down. The show is produced by Dipti Kalwani and Karishma Jain.

Sharing thoughts on the show, Producer Dipti Kalwani said, “Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan, our much-awaited venture with COLORS is about to bring a unique tale of love that will leave everyone enthralled. Packed with multitudes of emotions- be it Agastya’s obsession, Paakhi’s innocence or Ishaan’s simplicity, the show will give the viewers a look into the less explored side of love.”

Adding further, Karishma Jain said, “We have a fantabulous cast including Zain, Reem and Akshit essaying the central characters and it has been a wonderful experience working with such a talented bunch. We hope that the viewers join us in this new adventure and shower us with their love and support.”

Agastya is a suave businessman and a tech genius who unconditionally loves Paakhi to the point where his feelings for her become an obsession. Paakhi on the other hand is an eternal optimist and a free-spirited girl who runs an event management company. They are best friends and share every bit of their lives with each other.

Paakhi likes to live in her fairy tale world and believes that she is the universe’s favourite child. However, she is oblivious to the fact that Agastya, who she so adores and blindly trusts, is the one who has been pulling the strings of her life. As the story unfolds, Paakhi falls in love with Ishaan, a young, righteous oncologist, and her life takes an unexpected turn. Agastya plans and plots to shake every pillar of her existence after learning this. Agastya’s love for Paakhi transcends all boundaries, resulting in many complexities and a whirlwind of emotions.

Zain Imam, on portraying Agastya’s character, said, “It is extremely delightful for me to make a comeback on television with such a powerful character as Agastya’s and I am very excited. My fans are going to see me in a completely different avatar as there are so many layers to Agastya’s persona that I am set to bring alive on screen. His love, his obsession and his care for Paakhi will definitely keep the viewers on the edge of their seats and I hope they like it.”

Reem Sameer Shaikh playing the role of Paakhi, said “I started my journey with COLORS almost a decade ago and I am so glad to return with ‘Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawaan’. The show is unlike any other romantic thriller and Paakhi’s character is very sublime and strong at the same time. She is pure at heart who believes in being good to everyone and trusts Agastya more than her life. While our viewers will find her innocent nature endearing, they will be thrilled to see how her character pans out as the story moves forward. I am very excited and looking forward to this thrilling journey.”

Akshit Sukhija, on playing Ishaan’s character, said, “Ishaan is probably the most righteous character that I have played on screen. He is a highly determined man with a generous heart who wants to help the people in need. He loves and cares for Paakhi with every fibre of his being, unaware of the cost that love will make him pay. I believe that the positivity of his character will deeply connect with the audience, and the exceptional storyline of this show will keep them hooked.”

Get ready to witness Agastya and Paakhi’s passionate love story in ‘Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawaan’ which is all set to premiere on 31st January 2022 at 10:30 pm and air every Monday to Friday only on COLORS.

