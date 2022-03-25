Fanjar Makers Release Teaser on Madhuri Pawar’s Birthday

Fans have loved her dashing role of a no-nonsense female cop in the film and have flooded the comments section with both appreciatory comments and birthday wishes for her.

She has posted the teaser on her social media handle. In the caption, she said that after a long break due to the pandemic and the lockdown, the makers have taken inspiration from the love and blessings of fans to come up with this new source of entertainment. Madhuri also added that she was elated as the teaser of the film was displayed by the whole team on her birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@madhuripawarofficial)

Fanjar has been shot outside the state of Maharashtra and the beautiful picturesque locations are evident in the teaser as well. It has been directed by debutant Devdutta Motiram Dhandore. The movie has been in talks since 2020. And, it hogged the limelight ever since one of the actors Hansraj Jagtap had shared the first look of the movie on his social media handle.

While speaking to a news portal, Hansraj Jagtap had said that Fanjar is a complete package of romance, action and suspense.

Madhuri Pawar became a household name in Marathi households after she replaced actress Dhanashri Kadgaonkar as Nandita Suraj Gaikwad on the popular show Tujhyat Jeev Rangala. Her performance in the show had been well appreciated.

