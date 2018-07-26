English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Fanney Khan Anil Talks About Aishwarya on 10 Ka Dum, Salman's Expression Goes Viral; Video
Anil Kapoor recently visited the sets of Salman Khan's 10 Ka Dum to promote his upcoming film Fanney Khan.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Viral Bhayani
Anil Kapoor recently visited the sets of Salman Khan's 10 Ka Dum to promote his upcoming film Fanney Khan, which reunites him with Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after 18 long years. Before beginning the game, Anil asked Salman if he could give a brief of the film to the audience. Talking about it, Anil said he plays a father in the film and his daughter (played by debutante Pihu Sand) is a huge fan of Baby Singh. Before Anil could go any further, Salman interrupted him, asking, 'Who is Baby Singh?'
When Anil replied that it has been played by Aishwarya Rai in the film, the crowd erupted into cheers, and Salman went all blushing. Check out the video here:
Directed by Atul Manjrekar', Fanney Khan is inspired from Dutch film Everybody's Famous. The movie is all set to hit the screens on August 3.
