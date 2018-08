Fanney Khan Box Office Collection Day 1: Anil Kapoor-Aishwarya Rai Starrer Off to a Poor Start

#FanneyKhan has an extremely poor start... Fri ₹ 2.15 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 4, 2018

Debutant director Atul Manjrekar's Fanney Khan, which boasts of a stellar cast that includes the likes of Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao and Divya Dutta, failed to draw moviegoers and fell short of its opening day expectations.Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film opened up to an "extremely poor start". Sharing the box office figures for day one, Adarsh wrote, " #FanneyKhan has an extremely poor start... Fri Rs 2.15 cr. India biz." (sic)Fanney Khan is adapted from the Belgian film Everybody’s Famous, in which the father commits a major kidnapping in his desperation to see his daughter succeed. The film marks the debut of newcomer Pihu Sand, who plays the role of an over-sized girl named Lata.The film, which brings Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan together after 18 years (the two were last seen together in 'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai', which released in 2000), has also received a lukewarm response from the critics.In his review for News18.com , film critic Rajeev Masand wrote, "'Fanney Khan' squanders so much potential, it practically breaks your heart. Only Anil Kapoor succeeds in leaving his stamp all over the film, making your heart go out to this 'selfless' man on a mission." He gave the film two stars out of five.