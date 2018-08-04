English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Fanney Khan Box Office Collection Day 1: Anil Kapoor-Aishwarya Rai Starrer Off to a Poor Start
Fanney Khan is adapted from the Belgian film Everybody’s Famous, in which the father commits a major kidnapping in his desperation to see his daughter succeed.
Image: Twitter/Anil Kapoor
Loading...
Debutant director Atul Manjrekar's Fanney Khan, which boasts of a stellar cast that includes the likes of Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao and Divya Dutta, failed to draw moviegoers and fell short of its opening day expectations.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film opened up to an "extremely poor start". Sharing the box office figures for day one, Adarsh wrote, " #FanneyKhan has an extremely poor start... Fri Rs 2.15 cr. India biz." (sic)
Fanney Khan is adapted from the Belgian film Everybody’s Famous, in which the father commits a major kidnapping in his desperation to see his daughter succeed. The film marks the debut of newcomer Pihu Sand, who plays the role of an over-sized girl named Lata.
The film, which brings Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan together after 18 years (the two were last seen together in 'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai', which released in 2000), has also received a lukewarm response from the critics.
In his review for News18.com, film critic Rajeev Masand wrote, "'Fanney Khan' squanders so much potential, it practically breaks your heart. Only Anil Kapoor succeeds in leaving his stamp all over the film, making your heart go out to this 'selfless' man on a mission." He gave the film two stars out of five.
Also Watch
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film opened up to an "extremely poor start". Sharing the box office figures for day one, Adarsh wrote, " #FanneyKhan has an extremely poor start... Fri Rs 2.15 cr. India biz." (sic)
#FanneyKhan has an extremely poor start... Fri ₹ 2.15 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 4, 2018
Fanney Khan is adapted from the Belgian film Everybody’s Famous, in which the father commits a major kidnapping in his desperation to see his daughter succeed. The film marks the debut of newcomer Pihu Sand, who plays the role of an over-sized girl named Lata.
The film, which brings Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan together after 18 years (the two were last seen together in 'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai', which released in 2000), has also received a lukewarm response from the critics.
In his review for News18.com, film critic Rajeev Masand wrote, "'Fanney Khan' squanders so much potential, it practically breaks your heart. Only Anil Kapoor succeeds in leaving his stamp all over the film, making your heart go out to this 'selfless' man on a mission." He gave the film two stars out of five.
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Fanney Khan Review: Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai-Starrer is a Muddled Mess of a Film
- Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 Won’t be Called a Biopic Anymore After Shocking Accusations Against Founder Anand Kumar
- Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Enjoy Candle-Lit Dinner With Friends; See Picture
- "No One is Invincible, We Can Get Kohli Out," Insists Anderson as Titanic Struggle Resumes
- As it Turns Out, Premium Positioning Wasn’t a Hurdle in Apple’s Trillion-Dollar Aspirations
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...