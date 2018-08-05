English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Fanney Khan Screening: When Aaradhya Met Mom Aishwarya's Devdas Co-star Madhuri Dixit; See Pics
Fanney Khan is adapted from the Belgian film Everybody’s Famous, in which the father commits a major kidnapping in his desperation to see his daughter succeed.
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Fanney Khan sees the return of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan two years after her turn as an Urdu poetess Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. In the film, which also marks her reunion with Anil Kapoor after 2000’s Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, the actress plays a singing sensation Baby Singh.
On Friday, the makers of Fanney Khan organised a special screening of the film in Mumbai, which was attended by prominent actors and producers of B-town. Apart from the star cast of the film, celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Shabana Azmi, Patralekha, Boney Kapoor along with his daughter Khushi Kapoor marked their presence.
However, what grabbed our attention was Aaradhya's candid moment with mom Aishwarya's Devdas co-star Madhuri. In one of the pictures, shared by photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram, Aaradhya looks super cute as she meets her mommy's former colleague. Madhuri, too, looks excited to see Aishwarya's little munchkin.
Have a look at all the wonderful pictures from the screening:
Also Watch
