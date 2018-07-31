English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Fanney Khan Song Badan Pe Sitaare: Anil Kapoor Shines in Recreated Version of Mohammed Rafi's Iconic Track
Fanney Khan is the Hindi adaptation of the Dutch film Everybody's Famous.
Anil Kapoor in a still from song Badan Pe Sitaare. (YouTube)
Loading...
On Mohammed Rafi's 38th death anniversary on Tuesday, actor Anil Kapoor unveiled the recreated version of the iconic song Badan pe sitare, sung by Sonu Nigam. The original song, picturised on actress Vyjayanthimala and late veteran actor Shammi Kapoor, featured in the 1969 film Prince. Its new version finds a place in Anil-starrer Fanney Khan.
Anil tweeted: "One of my all-time favourite songs 'Badan pe sitare' recreated and sung by my friend Sonu Nigam as our tribute to the greatest 'Fanney Khan' of all time Mohammad Rafi sahab."
Fanney Khan is the Hindi adaptation of the Dutch film Everybody's Famous. Co-produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and directed by Atul Manjrekar, the film also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Divya Dutta and Rajkummar Rao, with Pihu Sand playing a key role.
The film is about an aspiring singer.
Rafi died in 1980 following a heart attack. He continues to be celebrated for evergreen numbers like Chaudhvin ka chand ho, Kya hua tera vaada, Aadmi musaafir hai and Maine poocha chand se.
Watch the full song here:
Also Watch
Anil tweeted: "One of my all-time favourite songs 'Badan pe sitare' recreated and sung by my friend Sonu Nigam as our tribute to the greatest 'Fanney Khan' of all time Mohammad Rafi sahab."
Honoring & remembering #MohammadRafi sahab on his death anniversary with this small tribute, we can never match up to his talent but this is just our way of showing our love for him! #BadanPeSitaare https://t.co/UNhUeOWkhA #SonuNigam @saregamaglobal @TSeries @ItsAmitTrivedi— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 31, 2018
Fanney Khan is the Hindi adaptation of the Dutch film Everybody's Famous. Co-produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and directed by Atul Manjrekar, the film also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Divya Dutta and Rajkummar Rao, with Pihu Sand playing a key role.
The film is about an aspiring singer.
Rafi died in 1980 following a heart attack. He continues to be celebrated for evergreen numbers like Chaudhvin ka chand ho, Kya hua tera vaada, Aadmi musaafir hai and Maine poocha chand se.
Watch the full song here:
Also Watch
-
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 27 July , 2018 Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Remember Deepika Chikhalia Who Played Sita in Ramayan? This is What She Looks Like Now
- Smarter Smartphones on The Way as 80% of New Phones Will Have AI by 2023
- Lord Ganesha Joins Yamraj to Spread Road Safety and Traffic Awareness in Bengaluru
- Microsoft Needs a Surface Go as More Than Just an Apple iPad Rival
- Twitter Hopes Academics Will be Able to Address Toxic Conversations on The Social Network
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...