1-min read

Fanney Khan Song Badan Pe Sitaare: Anil Kapoor Shines in Recreated Version of Mohammed Rafi's Iconic Track

Fanney Khan is the Hindi adaptation of the Dutch film Everybody's Famous.

IANS

Updated:July 31, 2018, 7:28 PM IST
Anil Kapoor in a still from song Badan Pe Sitaare. (YouTube)
On Mohammed Rafi's 38th death anniversary on Tuesday, actor Anil Kapoor unveiled the recreated version of the iconic song Badan pe sitare, sung by Sonu Nigam. The original song, picturised on actress Vyjayanthimala and late veteran actor Shammi Kapoor, featured in the 1969 film Prince. Its new version finds a place in Anil-starrer Fanney Khan.

Anil tweeted: "One of my all-time favourite songs 'Badan pe sitare' recreated and sung by my friend Sonu Nigam as our tribute to the greatest 'Fanney Khan' of all time Mohammad Rafi sahab."




Fanney Khan is the Hindi adaptation of the Dutch film Everybody's Famous. Co-produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and directed by Atul Manjrekar, the film also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Divya Dutta and Rajkummar Rao, with Pihu Sand playing a key role.

The film is about an aspiring singer.

Rafi died in 1980 following a heart attack. He continues to be celebrated for evergreen numbers like Chaudhvin ka chand ho, Kya hua tera vaada, Aadmi musaafir hai and Maine poocha chand se.


Watch the full song here:

