English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Fanney Khan Teaser: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao Ready to Turn their Musical Dreams into Reality
Directed by Atul Manjrekar, the film features Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and Rajkummar Rao in key roles.
Image Courtesy: A YouTube grab of the trailer.
After teasing the viewers with interesting poster of the much-anticipated Fanney Khan, actor Anil Kapoor has finally shared the film's teaser. Anil took to his official Twitter account to unveil the film's teaser.
Directed by Atul Manjrekar, the film features Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and Rajkummar Rao in key roles.
The Fanney Khan teaser opens with the sequence wherein the viewers can be heard cheering for Fanney Khan. Next, we are shown breathtaking shots of actress Aishwarya Rai who also plays a musician, much like her father Anil Kapoor.
But it is Rajkummar's voiceover that captures the real essence of the film. "Fanney Khan - is naam ke kai mainey hote hai - kalakar, fankar, singer, jaadugar, ya koi kamal ka bewakoof. Bas jiske saath mazaa aa jaye na usko kehte hain Fanney Khan," he says.
The film is a musical comedy, which revolves around a father (Anil Kapoor) who wants to turn his daughter's (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) dream of becoming a singer into reality.
If the teaser is anything to go by, the film will be a musical treat for moviegoers. The film marks the return of Aishwarya on the big screen after a short stint in 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and reunites her and Anil after a hiatus of 18 years.
Also Watch
Jo khud apni kahani likhe woh hi hai #FanneyKhan...#FanneyKhanTeaser #AishwaryaRai @RajkummarRao @divyadutta25 @TSeries @fanneykhanfilm @ROMPPictures @AtulManjrekar #VirenderArora #NishantPittihttps://t.co/BFMwtvG39e— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 26, 2018
Directed by Atul Manjrekar, the film features Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and Rajkummar Rao in key roles.
The Fanney Khan teaser opens with the sequence wherein the viewers can be heard cheering for Fanney Khan. Next, we are shown breathtaking shots of actress Aishwarya Rai who also plays a musician, much like her father Anil Kapoor.
But it is Rajkummar's voiceover that captures the real essence of the film. "Fanney Khan - is naam ke kai mainey hote hai - kalakar, fankar, singer, jaadugar, ya koi kamal ka bewakoof. Bas jiske saath mazaa aa jaye na usko kehte hain Fanney Khan," he says.
The film is a musical comedy, which revolves around a father (Anil Kapoor) who wants to turn his daughter's (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) dream of becoming a singer into reality.
If the teaser is anything to go by, the film will be a musical treat for moviegoers. The film marks the return of Aishwarya on the big screen after a short stint in 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and reunites her and Anil after a hiatus of 18 years.
Also Watch
-
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone Likely to Star in Remake of Sridevi's Superhit Film
- Katrina Kaif 'Knows Exactly' How It is Going to 'End' for Alia Bhatt With Ranbir Kapoor
- Team India Face the Lenses Before Taking Guard Against Ireland and England
- Hina Khan Sets Pulses Racing in a Strapless Playsuit For Her Recent Photoshoot; See Pics
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Ravishing in a Amit Aggarwal Saree at UK-India Awards 2018; See Pics