After teasing the viewers with interesting poster of the much-anticipated Fanney Khan, actor Anil Kapoor has finally shared the film's teaser. Anil took to his official Twitter account to unveil the film's teaser.Directed by Atul Manjrekar, the film features Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and Rajkummar Rao in key roles.The Fanney Khan teaser opens with the sequence wherein the viewers can be heard cheering for Fanney Khan. Next, we are shown breathtaking shots of actress Aishwarya Rai who also plays a musician, much like her father Anil Kapoor.But it is Rajkummar's voiceover that captures the real essence of the film. "Fanney Khan - is naam ke kai mainey hote hai - kalakar, fankar, singer, jaadugar, ya koi kamal ka bewakoof. Bas jiske saath mazaa aa jaye na usko kehte hain Fanney Khan," he says.The film is a musical comedy, which revolves around a father (Anil Kapoor) who wants to turn his daughter's (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) dream of becoming a singer into reality.If the teaser is anything to go by, the film will be a musical treat for moviegoers. The film marks the return of Aishwarya on the big screen after a short stint in 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and reunites her and Anil after a hiatus of 18 years.