Fanney Khan Trailer: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and Rajkummar Rao Promise to Take You on an Emotional Ride
Fanney Khan is all set to hit the screens on August 3.
After intriguing the fans with two back to back posters, the makers of Fanney Khan dropped the trailer of the film, recently. Featuring actors Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao, the emotional quotient of the trailer combined with Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor's chemistry makes it an intriguing watch.
By the looks of the trailer, Fanney Khan belongs to Anil, who can go to any extent to make his daughter a singer. He plays the role of a father, who couldn’t fulfil his dream of becoming a singer but can go to any extent to showcase his daughter’s talent to the world. Apart from the clear message that the film wishes to deliver as the poster unveils "Dream never dies", it also sends out a strong message on body shaming as well.
When nothing seems to go in his direction, Anil seeks help from a friend and kidnaps a famous celebrity. Rajkummar plays his friend and Aishwariya plays the kidnapped pop sensation,
The two-minute-trailer guarantees to take you on a roller-coaster ride.
Directed by Atul Manjrekar', Fanney Khan is inspired from Dutch film Everybody's Famous. The movie is all set to hit the screens on August 3.
