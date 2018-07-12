Fanney Khan: You Can't Take Your Eyes Off Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in New Song Mohabbat, Watch Video

After unveiling the posters and the much-anticipated trailer of Fanney Khan, the makers have now dropped the first song from the film. The song features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as a pop star. Whether it is the perfection with which she performs the steps or the grace with which she carries herself, you are bound to fall for the gorgeous actress all over again. Mohabbat, which is also the main song of the actress from the film, has her staging a performance for a huge audience.Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the song Mohabbat has been crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan.The makers had recently launched the trailer of the film which also features Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in key roles. The emotional quotient of the trailer combined with Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor's chemistry made it an intriguing watch.By the looks of the trailer, Fanney Khan belongs to Anil, who can go to any extent to make his daughter a singer. He plays the role of a father, who couldn’t fulfil his dream of becoming a singer but can go to any extent to showcase his daughter’s talent to the world. Apart from the clear message that the film wishes to deliver as the poster unveils "Dream never dies", it also sends out a strong message on body shaming as well.When nothing seems to go in his direction, Anil seeks help from a friend and kidnaps a famous celebrity. Rajkummar plays his friend and Aishwariya plays the kidnapped pop sensation.Directed by Atul Manjrekar', Fanney Khan is inspired from Dutch film Everybody's Famous. The movie is all set to hit the screens on August 3.