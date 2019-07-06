Fans Accuse Hilary Duff of 'Child Abuse' for Piercing 8-month-old Daughter's Ears
Hilary Duff was accused of "child abuse" after netizens noticed her baby girl was wearing studs in an Instagram photo the American pop star posted on Tuesday.
Image Courtesy: Reuters Pictures
Actor-singer Hilary Duff is facing severe backlash for getting her 8-month-old daughter's ears pierced. The American pop star was accused of "child abuse" after netizens noticed her baby girl was wearing studs in an Instagram photo Duff posted on Tuesday.
6 "Oh and yes we pierced her ears," she captioned the post.
Even though the story disappeared in 24 hours, the social media users continued to flock to Duff's Instagram feed. One post in particular — a black-and-white photo of Duff and Banks laughing-- attracted several negative comments.
Some commenters accused Duff of "child abuse" and "causing tremendous pain" to her young daughter. Others are vowing to "unfollow" the actress.
The 31-year-old actress and singer and her boyfriend, Matthew Koma, announced the arrival of Banks on Instagram in October last year.
"This little bit has fully stolen our hearts!" Duff had captioned the poignant Instagram shot of her cradling her newborn in her arms at the time. "She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic."
Duff also has a son from her previous marriage to former professional hockey player Mike Comrie.
