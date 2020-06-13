Fans Accuse Russo Brothers of Copying Avengers Endgame Scene from Suicide Squad

David Ayer's Suicide Squad and Russo brothers' Avengers: Endgame are back in the news. Recently, a Twitter user shared short clips of two scenes from both the movies, accusing makers of Avengers: Endgame of copying the scene from Suicide Squad.

The said video clip showed entry of Katana, portrayed by Karen Fukuhara, in the Suicide Squad. It then goes on to show Katana fighting a group of people on an empty street. In the end, a person is seen begging for mercy from her.

Sharing the clip, the user demanded the director's cut. He wrote, "CRIMINALS DESERVE NO MERCY #ReleaseTheAyerCut."

The person then a shared footage from Avengers: Endgame. In the clip, Hawkeye, introduced as Ronin, is seen killing a group of people.

"It's literally the exact same scene except it actually makes sense and it looks better in Suicide Squad. The Russos are SHAMELESS," read the caption.

It’s literally the exact same scene except it actually makes sense and it looks better in Suicide Squad 💀 the Russos are SHAMELESS https://t.co/XUBk6x8sKo pic.twitter.com/rM8YIfKKFC — Mercury ²¹⁴ #GBTZ (@Mercuryinretro1) June 10, 2020

Soon after sharing the video, fans of David Ayer came out in support of the director and lambasted the Russo brothers.



One person said, This scene in Endgame was filmed awfully. They tried to do the one take thing but failed miserably. I noticed the first time I saw it. The movie was good though."

Plus this scene in Endgame was filmed awfully. They tried to do the one take thing but failed miserably. I noticed the first time I saw it. The movie was good though! — shittymj (@batfleck1912) June 11, 2020

Another person wrote, "Lots and lots of things are copied in MCU not just from live action movie but also from animated.. but I won't say officially they copied it might b coincidence.. or inspiration.. but I love the katana scene it was brutal.#ReleaseTheAyerCut."

Lots and lots of things are copied in MCU not just from live action movie but also from animated..but I won't say officially they copied it might b coincidence..or inspiration..but I love the katana scene it was brutal.#ReleaseTheAyerCut — Srijesh nair (@Srijeshnair2) June 11, 2020

Not everyone agreed, though. See some other reactions:

O M G pic.twitter.com/okDUJEHbSs — Persona Gambit (@PersonaGambit) June 12, 2020