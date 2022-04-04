Fans Analyse the Viral Trailer of Vijay’s Next Beast. Check What They Think

The trailer of Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer Beast is finally out and is roaring on YouTube. The trailer has crossed a stunning 30 million views in just 24 hours, surpassing Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam’s record of 23 million views. Vijay’s character Veeraraghavan has been described as “one of the best and most notorious spies we have ever had" in the viral trailer.

As soon as the trailer was released, fans started to dissect and analyse it. In the trailer, Vijay can be seen tearing a saffron cloth. Many wondered if the scene had any political undertones. Many fans also pointed out that there was a striking similarity between Vijay’s beast and the 2019 Tamil film, Gurkha. Fans also opined that Beast could be an extended version of Yogi Babu’s Gurkha.

The film appears to be premised on a mall hijacking attempt. Some of the actors are seen wearing masks in the trailer, which suggests that several elements of the movie may be inspired by the hit Netflix series Money Heist. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast also has Pooja Hegde and Selvaraghavan playing important roles.

The film’s music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and two songs from the movie, Arabic Kuthu and Jolly O Gymkhana are already going viral. Actor Vijay was last seen in Master. The movie was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and was released last year. The movie was well-liked by both critics and audiences. Vijay will next collaborate with Telugu filmmaker Vamsi Paidipally for an untitled movie.

Beast is scheduled to hit theatres on April 13. Beast will clash with the much-awaited KGF: Chapter 2, which is set for a pan-India release on April 14.

