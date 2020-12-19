Fans are Drooling Over Yash and Radhika Pandit's Onscreen Reunion After 4 Years

South star Yash has graced the screen space with his wife, actress Radhika Pandit after many years. Not on the big screen but they came together for a project on the small screen.

One of the most admired celebrity couples in India, Yash and Radhika recently shot for an ad commercial together. Yash sports his signature bearded look while Radhika is her usual charming self. Throughout the TV commercial, Yash shows great energy and Radhika looks adorable as she plays the ever so smiling wife. The commercial video is amazing and fans can’t stop gushing about Yash as a perfect family man.

Yash and Radhika dated for eight years before they got married. They tied the knot in 2016. The duo became parents to a baby girl Ayra in 2018 and was blessed with a son in 2019.

Interestingly, Yash’s debut film starred Radhika. It was on the sets of Moggina Manasu that cupid struck for the couple. In July, Yash marked 12 years of his journey as an actor in the film industry. He celebrated the occasion with a special post.

Yash captioned the post as, “Just realised it’s been 12 yrs since Moggina Manasu released... a film which introduced Radhika and me together, had no idea that it was a beginning of not just our film career. Thanks to E Krishnappa sir and Gangadhar our film producer for such a special film. Thank you Chandru sir our DOP also a special thanks to Shashank sir our director for believing in me.”

Yash, who accomplished pan-India fame with his performance in the 2018 period-action film K.G.F-Chapter 1, is set to star in the sequel. He has wrapped the shoot for K.G.F-Chapter 2 helmed by Prashanth Neel. Taking to social media, he wrote, “They say, All good things come to an end.. it may be the last schedule of KGF but the VILLAIN stays on... forever!! P.S: An exclusive still from the movie KGF, for all my dear fans, captured by our DOP @bhuvanphotography.”

The latest KGF movie sees Anant Nag and Srinidhi Shetty reprise their roles but there are blockbuster additions too. Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon will be part of the movie and will essay key roles.